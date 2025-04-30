Bryan Danielson On AEW Vs. WWE: 'These Are The Good Guys Of Professional Wrestling'

Of all the people in wrestling, Bryan Danielson may have the most interesting perspective of the so called "wrestling war" between AEW and WWE. After all, he's worked in both organizations, both as a competitor, winning the World Championship for both, but also in the writing room for both promotions. And with Danielson still currently in the AEW creative braintrust, it has given him insight regarding the differences between the two.

Speaking with "TalkSport," Danielson noted one particular difference regarding how WWE approaches AEW and how AEW approaches WWE.

"We as a company don't approach other companies in a warlike fashion, right? We don't feel like we're in a war with anybody," Danielson said. "But that's not the same as the other side. We're constantly kind of on the defense in that. I don't know the right strategy, but I like the way Tony Khan handles things because that it in my mind, it makes us the good guys."

That's not the only reason Danielson views AEW as the so-called "good guys," however. The former AEW Champion pointed to a moment that has continued to live on in AEW lore, one that helped persuade him to leave WWE and join AEW.

"When I was in WWE, I was watching the way AEW did things....We had a wrestler, Brodie Lee, who had passed away," Danielson said. "They did this incredible tribute show. At that point, I was still with WWE. And the way that they did that show...Brodie was my friend...it touched something in me and in my mind. I was thinking like, 'Oh, these are the good guys of professional wrestling.'"