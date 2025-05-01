Big Stipulation Added To Jon Moxley Vs. Samoa Joe AEW World Title Match At Beach Break

Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley will be locked inside a steel cage for their AEW World Championship match at "Beach Break."

Joe was confirmed as Moxley's next challenger during last week's "AEW Dynamite" after the World Champion called him out the week prior to that; Joe had choked out Moxley in a challenge alongside The Opps for the World Trios titles held by the Death Riders. This week, The Opps were out to make a statement ahead of "Beach Break" in two weeks' time, defeating the trio of Rhett Titus, Nick Comoroto, and Myles Hawkins in a quick squash.

After the bout, Moxley and the Death Riders ambushed Joe and The Opps, only for Joe to once again lock in the Coquina Clutch on the entrance ramp. But he was forced to relinquish the hold as the melee in the ring saw Claudio Castagnoli put Katsuyori Shibata's head in a chair ready to be snapped. Joe ran down to make the save, grabbing a microphone to slate Moxley for running away and hiding behind the Death Riders, before declaring he wanted their AEW World title match to be a Steel Cage Match.

Moxley and Joe will be meeting for just their second-ever singles match on May 14, with the former Dean Ambrose losing to Joe on a 2017 episode of "WWE Raw" previously. It's an opportunity for Joe to capture his second AEW World title, reigning from Worlds End 2023 to Dynasty 2024, while Moxley will be making his sixth title defense since WrestleDream 2024.