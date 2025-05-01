WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Explains Why He Hasn't Been Appearing On AEW Programming

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was a controversial presence on AEW television for a while, as a present from AEW President Tony Khan to the retiring Sting. However, the wrestler and Wooooo! Energy salesman quickly vanished from programming. In a new interview with "From The Master's Class," Flair said it came down to his health.

"The reason I'm not on TV now is Tony [Khan] didn't know I was on blood thinners...That's why," Flair explained. "At Sting's last match, I had already made a blade. I was ready to go. He said [no]...I made blades for all the guys in the old days."

According to Flair, blading is an integral part of what he does at any age. Flair even said that it was a shortcut to getting a good match out of some less-than-exciting opponents.

"If I couldn't cut myself, we weren't gonna make it through the match," Flair chuckled. "You try wrestling Rufus R. Jones for an hour...That's a long hour-Broadway."

Ric Flair has been retired since 2022, when he wrestled the highly divisive "Ric Flair's Last Match," which saw him, wearing a pacemaker, team with Andrade against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair passed out in the middle of the match, and has said that he wished he had a chance to redo the match. Flair not only entered the energy drink business with his Wooooo! Energy Drinks, but also teamed up with boxing legend Mike Tyson to launch a cannabis brand in states where recreational and medical marijuana is legal.