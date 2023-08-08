Ric Flair Details 'Cannabis Coma' From Getting High With Business Partner Mike Tyson

"The Dirtiest Player in the Game" Ric Flair has taken on a variety of different business ventures since "retiring" from the ring, including his cannabis line, "Ric Flair Drip," which is part of former boxer Mike Tyson's "Tyson 2.0" brand, available in several states. Flair and Mike Tyson are partners in the cannabis business, and apparently they occasionally partake in the merchandise.

Flair recently spoke on the "This Past Weekend" podcast with Theo Von about his time getting high with Tyson in The Hamptons. The 74-year-old WWE Hall of Famer likened the experience to being in a medically-induced coma following an emergency in 2017.

"It's called a cannabis coma, right? I mean, I actually thought I died," Flair said. "And people were squeezing my hand, but I'd be talking to them, and they wouldn't talk back to me. And I was like on the delay process, right? Yeah. And I said to myself, 'Did I die? Have I just died, because I feel like I did when I was in my coma, but I can think.' I don't think I could think when I was in my coma. I mean, that's the way I was talking to myself."