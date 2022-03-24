Legendary boxer Miker Tyson’s recently launched cannabis company (Tyson 2.0) has today announced they have acquired the majority stake in Ric Flair Drip, Inc. This is the business entity of the Nature Boy, with the plan being for them to work together in launching a second celebrity cannabis line, involving both legends.

PR Newswire reports that Tyson 2.0 will now be able to use Ric Flair’s trademarks and intellectual properties. This is set to create a cannabis flower and edible products that will be under the wrestler’s name. Tyson 2.0 has originally launched in October, 2021, bringing its product nationwide to legal markets. There are also plans to expand this to the international markets.

Within the press release, Ric Flair spoke about how he is a cannabis advocate and enthusiast. He also believes that him and Tyson have plenty of similarities in terms of their lives.

“Thanks to Mike Tyson and Tyson 2.0, I’ve become a true cannabis advocate and enthusiast. I am thrilled to partner with a long-time friend and fellow warrior. Whom I greatly admire and respect,” said Ric Flair. “There are a lot of synergies between me and Mike. We’ve both had many ups and downs, but we keep going at life.

“With Mike’s passion for cannabis, Chad, and Adam’s industry knowledge, I look forward to creating cannabis products that will appeal to my national fanbase. Tyson 2.0 products make me go ‘WOOOOO!’ And soon my fans everywhere can get in the Ric Flair state of mind. Limousine riding, jet-flying, feeling good, and ‘WOOOOO!'”

Chad Bronstein works as the chairman for Tyson 2.0, and has been heavily involved in this deal. He spoke about how they will use some of Ric Flair’s classic sayings to help roll out his own line of cannabis.

“For the last fifty years, Ric has been synonymous with high impact, high energy experiences,” said Chad Bronstein. “Similar to how we rolled out Tyson 2.0, Ric Flair cannabis products will reach nationwide distribution through our robust network of industry partners. With flower strains named after Ric’s iconic sayings like ‘limousine riding’ and ‘jet-flying,’ we aim to honor Ric’s energy and share it with his fans.”

Bronstein continued, “Tyson 2.0 is establishing itself as a cannabis marketing and celebrity licensing powerhouse. Our aim is to bring more celebrity brands to market in the coming months.”

Ric Flair is not the first wrestler to have ventured into the cannabis market. Fellow Hall Of Famers Rob Van Dam and Jim Ross are both involved in this industry as well.

