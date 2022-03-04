SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Hot 97 about her father, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

Charlotte reflected on an image on her Instagram of him at her school when she was a child, admitting that she didn’t understand what he truly meant to the business then.

“Everyone else was like, ‘my dad’s a fireman, my dad’s a doctor, my dad’s a lawyer.’ ‘This is my dad, and this is his big gold belt,’” Charlotte told the kids. “I still look at that photo and I am just like, ‘how did I end up here?’ Just because I never really understood what my dad meant to the industry until I started. Not that I took it for granted, but it was my dad and his job. I wasn’t like my brothers who wanted to be him, or follow in his footsteps. It was just, I am daddy’s little girl.”

Charlotte Flair also reflected on the differences between her and Ric. The Queen tries to not let people know her thoughts, which is the opposite of her father. She conceded to trying to control what he says, knowing he is trying to do right by her.

“It is always just remaining the course. I don’t let people know what I am thinking, whether I am bothered or unbothered,” she said. “And my dad is a lot more vocal. I’ve tried to control that, and I realize that I can’t. So, whether my dad is my biggest cheerleader or, he is going to say what he’s going to say, and I can’t persuade him any other way.

“He thinks he is doing right by me, and my dad would do anything in the world for me. And my career means everything to him, I am going to try not to fight that battle anymore.”

Right now, Ric Flair is not working with WWE, but Charlotte Flair doesn’t believe that will be forever. She noted many people come and go, and thinking Ric will not return is wild.

“Who’s to say my dad is never going to be back in WWE? Everyone comes and goes, it’s one of those businesses where you never know. Just because you’re not good one day doesn’t mean you’re great the next day. I’ve seen people come back that we never thought would come back,” she said. “I mean, especially with somebody like my dad, who has been part of the industry for what, 50+ years? To say that maybe he’s never going to be back, that is wild to me.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Hot 97 with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

