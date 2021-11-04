On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked more about starting a cannabis farm with his daughter in Oklahoma. The AEW commentator clarified his previous comments by saying he bought the land for the cannabis farm with his daughter and her husband but that’s the most he’s going to be involved with the project.

“I was kind of overwhelmed [by the reaction] on the Black Hat Farms Cannabis venture,” Ross said. “Here’s the story on that deal, my daughter and her husband are creating the business. They created the business plan, they created everything in that regard. I bought some land to build some grow houses on and I funded them the seed money to get this thing started. That’s going to be, hopefully, my involvement. I may help with some marketing stuff with some names, things like that but the bottom line is I wanted to do something for my kids as long as I was alive.

“I thought it was important to help them get this project started and so they don’t have a debt service to the bank or something. Made me feel good that I’ve been able to help them and see the results. We hope to be up and doing something in 2022, not sure when they’re going to harvest, I’m not involved in that. I haven’t even seen the land I bought. It’s near Tulsa. My daughter is really a good marketer and planner, very successful in her work. My son-in-law was a teacher in Tulsa, smart kid and they studied this. I did it for them and not for JR. I think we’re going to use the Black Hat thing, that was their idea. That’s where we are with that deal, I’m not going to be out there every day working on the farm but they are and that’s good enough for me.”

Jim Ross also closed the show out by providing an update on his skin cancer issue and thanked everyone who’s sent him support on social media. Ross previously noted that he has 22 radiation treatments to do in order to deal with the issue.

“Just know this, I feel great, I’ve got energy, I’m blessed to be here and as far as I’m concerned it’s a bump in the road to me,” Ross said. “Radiation treatments, going to be 22 of them, it’s going to be a pain in the ass but so be it. If that’s what it takes for me to stay alive, I’m all in. I appreciate everybody supporting me in that regard, it’s nice to pick up Twitter and Facebook as well and see the kind words that are shared.

“It means a lot to me because sometimes when you’re by yourself and you’re dealt a bad hand, you can make it worse if you’re not careful. I’m around my friends and my work at AEW is a life saver to me, I love going to work. It gives me a destination, something to do and I love the support of the fans as well. I’m going to try not to drop my end of the bargain and you’re going to get full of piss and vinegar JR every time I’m out there and the rest of that stuff is going to take care of itself. I do appreciate everybody, thank you so much, god bless everybody for your thoughts and prayers.”

