Throughout the decades of wrestling there have been many women who have impacted the business enough to secure their spot atop a female Mount Rushmore. From The Fabulous Moolah to Trish Stratus to Nikki Bella to Becky Lynch, the women’s wrestling scene has enhanced to a level that puts it on par with the male division in terms of star power and relevance.

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Jim Ross gave his all-time women’s wrestling Mount Rushmore and placed several AEW stars on the list.

“Well, if I didn’t pick Britt Baker on that Mount Rushmore I would probably not have any peace or solitude for the rest of my life,” Ross said. “Quite frankly from where she started with us two years ago and where she is now is nothing short of extraordinary. Charlotte, I love Charlotte’s game. I love Becky Lynch. I love Thunder Rosa. Her physicality and her spitfire-ness and intensity is wonderful.

“Alundra Blaze, I always appreciated her work and toughness and the sacrifices she made and what she’s doing today to try and enhance the growth of female wrestling. People don’t understand that when you help promote the gender, you’re actually helping the entire business and you give the fans another reason to tune in or buy a ticket. There’s a lot of female wrestlers I like a lot but that world has changed. I can tell you this: I never saw a women’s match any better than the match Britt Baker had with Thunder Rosa. So proud of both those ladies.”

Speaking of Britt Baker, the current AEW Women’s Champion revealed which current WWE superstars were her inspiration in the business. The Champ has recently been involved with a feud with Jade Cargill, where she was called out by Cargill for the way her body looks.

After revealing his list, Ross went back and noted that he would also have Trish Stratus and Lita in the conversation after not originally mentioning them.

Ross continued to speak about a new business project he and his daughter are working on back home in Oklahoma. The AEW Commentator revealed he has purchased land to start the creation of a cannabis farm.

“My youngest daughter and her husband and another guy, a lawyer, are getting ready to start a cannabis farm,” Ross said. “We’re looking at the working title of ‘Black Hat Farms’. I bought some land in Oklahoma recently for the grow houses and all the things, that’s going to be there in my life. That’s a big deal, [my daughter] has a great job in marketing, she’s not going to quit that. I’m excited about that for my kids.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.