AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker and Jade Cargill might be using social media to plant the seeds for a future rivalry.

On Sunday, a fan on Twitter praised Baker for her performance in the Unsanctioned Lights Out Match against Thunder Rosa earlier this year. Baker noticed the tweet, proclaiming herself the “Baddest b–ch on the block.”

In response to Baker, Cargill claimed to have a prettier face and poked fun at Baker’s ass. She also tagged Tay Conti, who will challenge Baker for the AEW Women’s World Title at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Brittney. You can’t hold a candle to how I look. Nail polish. 💅🏾. My face alone looks better. Let’s not talk about your ass 😂 @TayConti_

Baker then called out Cargill for attempting to body shame her ass.

Your tweets are as bad as your promos. I was the baddest b---h on the block before you even decided you wanted to play wrestler. No one mentioned “looks” but that’s literally all you have so I get it. If that was an attempt to body shame my ass, go ahead and kiss it 😘. #Obsessed

Cargill then pointed out how she has been in the business for barely a year, and that she’d be on top if she had Baker’s experience. Their twitter exchange can be seen below.

