WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was rushed to a hospital in the Atlanta area earlier this morning, according to TMZ.

Flair was reportedly in the Atlanta area this morning when he suffered a medical emergency. The 70 year old was initially taken to the emergency room to be treated.

While details are unclear at this point, TMZ reported that the situation is "very serious."

Flair had a suffered a medical scare in 2017. Flair was placed into a medically induced coma before undergoing colon surgery and spent nearly a month in the hospital. The situation was very serious, however Flair recovered and he even married longtime girlfriend Wendy Barlow last year.

Flair turned 70 years old this past February and made a special appearance at WrestleMania 35 last month, helping Triple H to defeat Batista. He was scheduled to be the subject of a roast at Starrcast next Friday, May 24th.

Stay tuned for updates on The Nature Boy's status. We send our best wishes to Flair and his family.