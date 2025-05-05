Aleister Black Discusses Potential MMA Match, Fight Career Options Before WWE

WWE star Aleister Black has opened up about fighting in MMA and revealed that he had the opportunity to fight in a few promotions before joining WWE.

Black recently spoke on the "Wrestling the Rap Game Podcast" about pursuing a career in MMA and stated honestly that he would be easily defeated if he were to fight in the UFC. He revealed, though, that he had the option to fight in the Glory kickboxing promotion before he joined WWE, while Bellator also expressed some interest.

"There was talk, back in the day — and now I have to be completely honest that I don't know if it was during or right before I went to WWE — it was Glory, and I also think at some point the conversation turned to Bellator, but I was like, 'Guys, I am not a trained MMA guy.' I do kickboxing and Muay Thai, at least like back then it was kickboxing, I transitioned to Muay Thai later. I don't know how to grapple, and the thing is, I know some shoot holds and I know some, like, wrestling, because of what I do in-ring, I know certain holds and stuff. But if you would put me on with anyone with the slightest capability of grappling, I'd be done. I'd put up a good fight, though. I like striking, I like punching and kicking. I've always liked that. That's been my bread and butter, and that's something that I've always loved doing."

Black stated that if he had joined an MMA promotion, he would've disrespected the sport as he would've taken the spot of a fighter who had worked their entire life to make it there. He added that he has a soft corner for martial arts and will continue to train in it, but won't compete professionally.