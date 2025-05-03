AEW's Shelton Benjamin Explains Why He Chose Not To Use Real Mother In WWE Angle

Former WWE star Shelton Benjamin has discussed the storyline involving him and his on-screen mother in WWE, and why he didn't ask his real mother to be part of the angle.

Benjamin recently appeared on former WWE star Maven's YouTube channel, where the duo discussed some of Benjamin's most memorable moments in WWE. One such moment that they reviewed was the time Benjamin's mother, played by a Hollywood actor, appeared in the locker room and admonished him. Benjamin explained why he didn't want his mother to be involved in the angle.

"No [that wasn't my mother]. But, Vince [McMahon] actually asked me, 'Do you want to use your real momma for this?' And my response, 'Hell no.'" [I rejected it because] I don't want to be on the road with my momma, but more importantly, you know how our locker room was, how certain individuals were, and I'll even throw Randy's [Orton] name in there 'cause he was the ones I was worried about."

Benjamin, when asked by Maven if he was one of the people he was worried about, answered in the negative. He added what would have happened if someone in the locker room had made disparaging comments about his mother.

"Randy could be kind of ... Old Randy was a problem. Him and other people as well. If I brought my real mom, and anyone said anything about lying to my momma, my real mother, I'd be fired and someone would be compromised," said Benjamin. "That's scorched earth. You don't mess with my momma."

The AEW star revealed that his real mother loved the way actress Thea Vidale portrayed her, and that the two got along well when they met each other.