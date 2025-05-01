WWE's Pat McAfee Shares Frank Physical Self-Assessment, Interesting Gunther Strategy

Pat McAfee is set to clash with former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE Backlash in St. Louis, MO. On a new episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," the former Indianapolis Colt said that he was taking his training for the match very seriously.

"I've been running. I've got a lot of things going on. I got a special treadmill -anti-gravity treadmill- so that I can run again," McAfee said. "I kicked a ball against the side of my house as a kid...so the amount of kicks is high...so I have a lot of surgeries on [my knees]."

McAfee says that the lack of meniscus in his knees can make it hard to run, but the anti-gravity treadmill has allowed him to train cardio at a level that he hadn't been able to for some time.

"I feel very, very good about where I stand as a physical being at this point," McAfee said, comparing himself to Darius Butler. Though McAfee is trying to add mass to cushion the blows of the Ring General. "I'm adding some padding for Gunther...I should think about bulking up the next couple of weeks."

McAfee even proposed wearing fifty tank-tops to help protect against Gunther's vicious chops.

"Maybe the [flag football] pads, then we can even put some on [under his shirt]," McAfee theorized.

McAfee has not wrestled since the 2024 Royal Rumble, and even that was more of a rarity, as the "Raw" broadcaster has pulled back on in-ring action considerably since he wrestled at WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam 2022.