The Indiana Native Who Created WWE Icons

As the wrestling world continues to open up via YouTube and streaming, more and more fans have realized that not everyone gets their starts in major organizations like AEW or WWE. Wrestlers historically honed and developed their craft across the US, Japan, Mexico, or the UK, and there was one person in particular who was instrumental in giving women's wrestlers a break into the business — as well as the development that later helped them become stars in WWE.

Most wrestling fans are familiar with the name David McLane, likely because he is "the guy behind GLOW." Indeed, the Indiana native was the founder of the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling promotion that would later gain even more fame thanks to the popular Netflix series "GLOW," a fictional recounting of what became the first major showcase for women's wrestling on North American television. But McLane's legacy with women's wrestling doesn't stop there — after leaving GLOW early in the promotion's existence, McLane made another go at a women's wrestling promotion with Powerful Women of Wrestling in Indianapolis, running it for three years before closing up shop in 1990. For the last 25 years, moreover, McLane has owned Women of Wrestling (WOW), most recently with the help of Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.