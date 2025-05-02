WWE's Triple H Details The 'Beautiful Thing' About Internet Chatter

Since assuming the role of Head Of Creative in WWE, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been brutally honest about pro wrestling dirt sheets, journalism and negativity from fans online. Most recently, Levesque addressed online WWE critics ahead of WrestleMania 41, saying he wishes he could tell people to "f**k off" for being a critic, and would just focus on being a fan. He added that he feels the industry was in a better place when creative plans remained hidden, without media personalities trying to leak surprises and outcomes, claiming they continue to "ruin it for people." Two weeks ago, Triple H continued to echo many of the same beliefs during an interview on "Flagrant," sharing that he doesn't put value into internet opinions and that his main focus is always about the live reaction from the audience.

"Here's the beautiful thing about our world. The internet's not real life right? And the b***ing and the f***ing complaining that is on there is not real life. You could read the internet and it'll sound like this thing is dead, and I'll use Cody as the example. "Cody's already jumped the shark, he's dead as a babyface," Really? Cause I don't know, I'm in an arena with 10,000, 15,000 people every night going ape s**t for him, selling the most merchandise ... unlike a movie or a TV show or even a book or anything else, it's like we have a focus group ... as we begin to tell these stories, you know this is working, this is not working, and whether people are b****ing online, [it's] the reaction of people live."

Triple H also touched on the importance of pivoting, explaining that good storytellers understand how to adjust when the audience is reacting poorly, which is how he reacts when fans disagree with a creative decision.

