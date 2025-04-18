Triple H Offers Candid Point Of View On WWE Critics

WWE has been on a tear over the last few years, but owing to the large amount of content they put out weekly, they come under criticism from time to time. Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the brains behind the promotion's creative, isn't pleased with the backlash WWE receives and has harsh words for critics.

In an interview hosted by Peter Rosenberg for WWE's YouTube channel, "The Game" made stern remarks about critics and those who ruin pro wrestling for others.

"This will sound offensive — every critic that is out there ... I wish I could tell people f**k off for being a critic. Be a fan. Go watch this, and be a fan. If I tell you, 'Go to the movies and watch this movie, I saw it, it's really good,' and you just go to the movie as a fan, you watch the movie, and you have one opinion. If I tell you, 'Hey, go see this movie, but can you give me a one-page detail, like things you liked, what you didn't like, and whether it worked for you or didn't work for you?' You watch it totally differently. You watch the product totally differently. It ruins it for people. The world was so much better when nobody knew, and you just watched it," he said. "And then you go out, and they try to ruin the surprise — and I get it, that's their business ... They try to tell you what's going on, but you just ruin it for people."

He believes those leaking insider information about storylines ruin the joy of pro wrestling for others. While he acknowledges that the leaks have reduced since he took charge, with him admitting that they've tried to put a lid on private information going out, he still gets angry when plans make their way to the internet. Triple H did, though, sneered at some downright wrong news, like when reports claimed that Drew McIntyre would win the Elimination Chamber match.