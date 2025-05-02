Backstage Update On Jeff Cobb's Reported WWE Status

Following his recent departure from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Jeff Cobb suggested he was hanging up his boots by writing, "16 years is a long time to work, Happy Retirement to me.... I'll let the waves take me to my next destination," on X. Per a new report, Cobb's statement is simply a tease as his next destination is still expected to be WWE, where he had seemingly been listed on the internal roster weeks ago.

Today, Fightful Select has reiterated that Cobb is heading to WWE in the wake of his NJPW departure. While Cobbs' exact landing spot — "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," or "WWE NXT" — is currently unknown, the outlet added that he is joining the company under what is said to be a "good deal."

Cobb's last NJPW match took place in Tokyo's Korakuen Hall on April 19. There, he faced NJPW President and wrestler Hiroshi Tanahashi, with Tanahashi emerging victorious. Prior to this, Cobb held the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships alongside his United Empire stablemate Callum Newman. On the heels of Cobbs' exit, however, the duo vacated the titles. Newman won the titles back on April 26, this time alongside Great-O-Khan with a win over Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI) at NJPW Wrestling Redzone.

Cobb leaves NJPW as a three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion and one-time NJPW World Television Champion. Fightful previously reported that NJPW officials were aware of Cobb's plans to leave the company a month before they officially announced it on April 14. Still, he and Newman claimed tag team gold on April 5.