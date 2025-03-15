Backstage Updates On WWE Status Of Ex-AEW Star Rey Fenix & Former NJPW Star Jeff Cobb

WWE has already bolstered its roster with Penta, Ricky Saints, and Jordynne Grace so far in 2025, but recent reports suggest the promotion isn't done, with Rey Fenix's debut officially being advertised following his AEW release and NJPW's Jeff Cobb also reportedly leaving for Stamford.

A new update from Fightful Select on Friday seemed to confirm both new arrivals, adding even more smoke to the already raging fire. After initially reporting, but not confirming, that one source claimed Cobb was already on the internal WWE roster, Fightful now reports that "multiple other sources confirmed that [Cobb] was listed internally on the WWE's roster this week." Fightful also noted that Fenix "was getting his medicals done" and confirmed that he was the subject of the vignette that aired on Friday's "WWE SmackDown."

Cobb had been competing in the New Japan Cup, but was defeated by Shota Umino in a quarter final match on Saturday. Cobb has been vocal about his utilization by NJPW, criticizing the lack of wins he's had as of late, leading many to speculate that he'd part ways with the promotion. As for Fenix, it was reported as far back as August that he and his brother and tag team partner Penta were leaving AEW for WWE, but AEW CEO Tony Khan controversially added injury time to Fenix' contract when the brothers' plans became known, leading to Penta's "WWE Raw" debut as a singles star. Khan recently reversed course and released Fenix from his deal.