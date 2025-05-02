Health Update On Rob Van Dam Following Injury At Recent MLW Show

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam routinely competes on the independent circuit and, while he isn't sure how much longer that'll be the case, recent events included MLW Battle Riot VII in April this year. Unfortunately, the veteran has confirmed that he suffered an injury during the match, and the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" shared some information on Van Dam's condition and how the injury has impacted his schedule.

According to the report, Van Dam fractured both of his heels during the match, but initially thought it was a knee injury whilst MLW officials told those at Wrestling Observer that they believed the veteran injured an ankle instead. The report then recalled what Van Dam said about his injury during an episode of his podcast, where he noted that even though he attended a recent signing at WrestleCon and was using a wheelchair the entire time, fans didn't notice anything considering that there were no reports following the event that questioned why he was in a wheelchair.

"A lot of people don't know that I got hurt because it was the very last move in the night. But I went up to the top rope and Matt Riddle pushed me off and then I landed on my feet," Van Dam said. "Both heels blew. I thought that my ankles were sprained. I crawled out of there. I haven't been able to walk since."

The report added that Van Dam confirmed that both of his heels broke after taking x-rays, which the veteran pointed out that it's something he isn't used to despite routinely going through injuries; this time he's had to cancel several plans he set for the next few months.