Rob Van Dam Addresses Future In Pro Wrestling, Current WWE Deal

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam's in-ring career has taken a back seat over the past year. RVD last wrestled on the April 20 edition of "AEW Rampage" where he defeated Komander, Isiah Kassidy, and Lee Johnson in a four way match, and while he has remained active in the business with his podcast, and his work helping the "OnlyWrestlers" subscription service get off the ground, some fans have wondered whether the former WWE Champion has hung up his boots for good. However, during a recent appearance on the "Insight" podcast, RVD confirmed that he was still active, and there are big things potentially on the horizon.

"It's easier to say I'm not not wrestling," RVD said. "It's been a minute, it's been almost a year since I've had a match, and I do have some matches that are in conversation in the near future like over the next...people are talking about even a year from now and I'm like 'dude I don't even know if I'm going to wrestle a year from now,' you know what I mean? But stuff coming up that I can't talk about yet, and stuff like–bookings like throughout all of 2026 for me. It's something that...if you want to discuss it, it's a numbers issue for me. I feel great."

RVD also confirmed that he is still under a WWE legends deal, hence why he has appeared in the crowd at several events over the past year, and believes that it's a great time to be a legend associated with WWE as the company simply can't stop growing. "It's good to be under their umbrella right now because WWE is so huge, and I feel like they're growing so much that they're just finding little crevices to stuff growth into."

