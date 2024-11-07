Rob Van Dam Addresses Future With WWE

After working on and off with AEW in 2023 and early 2024, Rob Van Dam seems to be back under the WWE umbrella. The former WWE and ECW World Champion, who is under a Legend's deal with the promotion, has been making more and more WWE appearances over the last month, including appearing on "NXT's" show last night in the ECW Arena, where he cornered Je'von Evans.

Speaking with "Busted Open Radio" before the show, RVD was asked if these new developments had him more optimistic about his future with WWE. While he left wiggle room, for the most part, RVD appears to feel pretty good about his prospects.

"I was about to say I felt the same way, just a little more optimistic," RVD said. "But yeah, I do feel more...when I was at the show last week of 'NXT' in Orlando, it's like everybody goes out of their way to come up and say how much they appreciate me being there. And it really feels legit and honest. It doesn't feel like they were told to do it. They come up and they're happy. They're excited that I'm there. They think it helps their show out.

"They look up to me, they watch me, they know that I've been wrestling longer than they've been around. And none of that was really apparent before, unless somebody points these things out and says them to you, you might not know how anybody feels. But I do feel very much, like I keep saying, moving forward, even if it's just on the royalty deals, or the legend deals or whatever, I just think it's going to be a good year for the legends. They're going to get a lot of love and acknowledgement for what they've done, and that's really important."

