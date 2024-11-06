Rob Van Dam Opens Up About 'Cool' WWE NXT Visit

WWE legend Rob Van Dam has discussed about his recent appearance on "WWE NXT" television, revealing the people he met and the atmosphere behind the scenes.

RVD made a surprise appearance on the October 29 edition of "NXT," where he was spotted backstage with "NXT" GM Ava Raine. While talking about it on his "1 of a Kind" podcast, the veteran star said that things have changed at the Performance Center from the last time he was at the venue.

"I've been there twice before and it was a long time ago, 10 years ago as a matter of fact, but it did look a little different. They definitely had moved some stuff around and if they had that many warehouses then I didn't realize it before," said the legend. "But it was really cool, it was just a good experience. Everybody was grateful, you know, everyone's happy and giving the legends a lot of love."

RVD revealed that he met a few of his old friends backstage at "NXT" and jokingly noted how Bubba Ray Dudley's calves had grown significantly.

"Nothing terribly exciting but also seen a lot of my peers as well, you know. Bubba Ray Dudley, he was standing in the ring when I walked in one time to that area," revealed RVD. "Saw Shawn Michaels, saw Terry Taylor, [William Regal ] Yes, I did, and maybe even another person."

He also added that he had a good experience working with Raine, and said that "everybody was cool" backstage. The WWE Hall of Famer said he watched a few matches but doesn't recall any of the names of the stars that he watched. He, though, stated that he saw talent in the wrestlers that he watched on the brand.