Rob Van Dam Addresses Why He Didn't Appear In AEW Sooner

Rob Van Dam recently made a few appearances for AEW, briefly feuding against Jack Perry, and then teaming up with HOOK. The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" that Tony Khan's company actually first got in touch with him a year prior about the potential of him turning up to do some work, but things didn't work out.

"Communication dropped, that's it," he said. "Sometimes that would happen, sometimes both of the companies every once in a while would call just to check on my schedule, that's it. I don't hold it, I hold it in mind skeptically as a possibility, and that's all because I know how it works. That's how it works, I never hear from them again, and it's like, 'Whatever.'"

Despite the fact that communication was problematic a year ago which stopped RVD from appearing on-screen earlier, when it came to making his debut for the company it was a case of very long-term booking as Tony Khan reached out to him at the start of the year.

"It was kind of hypothetical, checking my interest and availability and the dates that they mentioned even though that it was way back then ended up being the same exact dates, August 2 and August 9, and I couldn't believe that," he said. "How could you be that far planned ahead because that was like January maybe February, but it was a long, long time ago they first brought it up."

Unlike other legends AEW has used, RVD isn't signed to an official contract. But Khan recently stated he would be open to having him appear again in the near future, if it works for everyone.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.