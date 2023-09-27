Tony Khan Addresses Rob Van Dam's AEW Appearances, Future With Promotion

Rob Van Dam was in action on last Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," where he teamed with FTW Champion HOOK, in his second AEW match. During the media call for the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about RVD, stating that the Hall of Famer was a good partner for HOOK.

Khan also said he was happy to have RVD working with AEW on a "case-by-case" basis and has offered him a chance to return anytime.

"RVD was a great part of it, the Michigan fans were very excited to see him, and he got a great reaction from a live arena, and the show did a great rating," said Khan. "I think he's been here on a case-by-case, show-by-show basis. We loved having him, I would certainly be very open to Rob returning in the very near future. As we said when I saw him this past weekend, he's doing a great job and we'd love to have him back. Great to have Rob here anytime when he's available to do it and anytime it makes sense for everyone."

On "Collision," RVD and HOOK teamed together to defeat Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang. The September 23 match wasn't the first time that RVD stepped in an AEW ring as he previously faced Jack Perry on the August 9 episode of "AEW Dynamite." The veteran star made his debut with the company on the August 2 episode of "Dynamite," where he confronted then FTW Champion Perry.

Before working with AEW, the last match that the WWE Hall of Famer had was in April for the International Wrestling Cartel promotion when he faced indie wrestler Channing Dexter.