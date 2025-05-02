Top WWE Star Reportedly Missing Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Is Not Backstage

A top "WWE SmackDown" star is reportedly not present at Friday's show at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. According to PWInsider Elite, Drew McIntyre is not backstage and they are told he won't be at the taping. The outlet didn't report why McIntyre was missing the show. He wasn't advertised to be competing, but his current nemesis who interfered in his number one contender's match for the Untied States Championship last week, Damian Priest, is set to take on LA Knight.

Last week, McIntyre appeared to become number one contender to Jacob Fatu's title after Priest pulled him out of the ring before he landed a Claymore Kick on Knight, causing the disqualification. Priest beat down McIntyre following the match and sent him through the announce desk with a South of Heaven. His status when it comes to the United States Championship, however, was not officially announced by WWE.