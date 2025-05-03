Jade Cargill Vs. Nia Jax Set For Next Week But Naomi Laughs Last On WWE SmackDown

To close "WWE SmackDown," Naomi and Nia Jax teamed up to take on Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill. Earlier in the night, Stratton had interrupted Jax's promo, only for the two of them to be interrupted by Naomi, who was attacked by Cargill. This led to Cargill and Naomi brawling while Stratton and Jax exchanged blows — the tag team match was set for later in the evening, and it was made clear that Stratton has three potential challengers. Prior to the match beginning, however, it was announced that Cargill would face Jax next week to determine the No. 1 contender for the WWE Women's title.

While Naomi and Cargill got shots in on one another, Cargill splashed Naomi in the corner and followed with a chokeslam. Jax broke up the pin. Cargill responded by showing off her unreal strength by powerbombing Jax to get the victory. After the match, Cargill snatched the title from the referee and put the title on her shoulder while Stratton told her to give it back. Naomi used the distraction to hit Cargill from behind and hit her with a knee strike. She lifted the belt up over a laid out Cargill as the show ended.