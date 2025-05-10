AEW's Chris Jericho Recalls Backstage Fight With Goldberg In WWE

For years, wrestling fans have heard rumors about a backstage fight between pro wrestling legends Chris Jericho and Bill Goldberg. Now Jericho is sharing what really happened. Jericho speaks with "Monopoly Events" about the scuffle he had with Bill Goldberg backstage in WWE.

According to Jericho, the problem started when he saw Goldberg and Kevin Nash laughing after one of his segments. This made Jericho upset due to lingering issues they had from their WCW days.

"I said what are you laughing about ... It's like what the f***'s your problem, dude? You still got a problem with me? This isn't like WCW. This is a different world here," Jericho recalled. "We start arguing and I'm like, f*** it. So, he puts his hand on my throat, like does this sort of a thing. Now, you know, I'm not a giant, but you f*****n' put your hand on my throat, like that's a fight."

"Y2J" details the escalation of the choke and what happened next.

"So, I just kind of attacked him and somehow we started rolling around, and I got him over where I was able to put like a body scissor on, and then I put kind of a choke on it. I'm like, this guy's going to get up and f****n' kill me. But I was like, man, I can't let go. He's going to kill me. He's going to f'n kill me. So then I kind of got pulled off and they pull us apart."

The good news is that time heals all wounds, and Jericho and Goldberg don't hold any grudges over the scuffle.

"Bill and I are very good friends now. He's a great guy. He couldn't be a better guy."

Jericho is currently on an extended break from AEW, according to recent reports.

