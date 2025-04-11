Update On Chris Jericho's Reported AEW Absence

On the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite," Chris Jericho expressed his frustrations to Big Bill and Bryan Keith about how none of the members of The Learning Tree left Dynasty with any gold around their waists. Jericho lost his ROH World Championship to Bandido, while Bill and Keith were unsuccessful in their attempt to dethrone The Hurt Syndicate as the AEW Tag Team Champions. "The Nueve" smashed up his TV, said that he needed to go away for a while, and promptly left the arena, and according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that could be the last time AEW fans see Jericho for a long time.

Over the next month, Jericho will be on a nationwide tour with his band Fozzy, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band, which will last just under a month. Aside from one tour date, all Wednesday's have been kept free, with the idea that Jericho could potentially fly in for episodes of "Dynamite," but according to Meltzer, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore as Jericho reportedly feels like now is the right time to take a break from AEW. There is no official timeframe on how long Jericho will be gone, with Meltzer claiming that he will likely return as a surprise later down the line.

With the tour running until May 12, Jericho would be available for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25, and the road to All In Texas on July 12 as Fozzy are not playing many domestic or international music festivals over the summer. However, it looks as if Jericho will be taking his first extended break from wrestling in nearly a decade, and the first break of its kind since he joined AEW in 2019.