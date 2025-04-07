MJF Helps Hurt Syndicate Retain AEW World Tag Titles Vs. Learning Tree At Dynasty PPV

In their quest to satisfy the demands of "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith challenged The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for their AEW World Tag Team Champions. While "The Redwood" and "The Bad Apple" tried their best to stop the Syndicate's 75-day long reign of dominance at "AEW: Dynasty," Lashley and Benjamin showed Philadelphia that they hurt people — with the help of MJF.

Philadelphia sat shocked as Bill started Sunday's title match by flattening Lashley and Benjamin, "The Redwood's" impressive height proving a major factor in The Learning Tree's quest for tag team gold. The Hurt Syndicate, however, quickly recovered, and put the pressure on Keith and, eventually, Bill before the fight spilled to the outside.

What was originally a decently balanced match turned entirely in the Hurt Syndicate's favor during one of Bill and Lashley's trips to the outside. As Bill and Lashley fought near the ringside corner, a hand, sporting a Dynamite Diamond Ring, struck Bill in the back of the head, leveling him. Lashley exchanged a quick glance to a proud, ringside MJF, before quickly going into the ring to corner Keith with Benjamin. With Bill now incapacitated on the outside, Keith succumbed to a German Suplex and Spear combo from Benjamin and Lashley. Benjamin laid no more than his hand onto Keith's broken body for the pinfall victory.

MJF's help have allowed the Hurt Syndicate is now set to continue their reign with the AEW World Tag Team Championships, with Sunday's match making their third title defense. While MVP distinguished MJF as a "friend" on commentary, it is unclear whether MJF's assistance will be positively received by Lashley and Benjamin, as the former world champion is keen on impressing them for Syndicate membership.