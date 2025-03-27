MJF Agrees To Join Hurt Syndicate On AEW Dynamite, But Bobby Lashley Has Other Ideas

Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" saw a massive development in the ongoing storyline between MJF and the Hurt Syndicate. A decisive MJF took to the microphone to make his interest in the Hurt Syndicate known, just to be stopped by AEW Tag Team Champion Bobby Lashley moments before his induction.

After briefly antagonizing the Minnesota crowd, MJF beckoned MVP to the ring to issue his final decision. MVP swiftly obliged, and MJF was quick to lay on the compliments to the Hurt Syndicate manager as he made his way to the ring. MJF specifically highlighted the Hurt Syndicate's focus on business, especially over friendships, and cited that professional mindset as his primary reason to accept MVP's offer.

"I've been looking at this card for an awfully long time, and I've made a decision," MJF said. "And my decision is: I'd like to be in the business of hurting people."

Before the two parties could seal the deal with a handshake, however, the Hurt Syndicate's music echoed throughout St. Paul one again. Lashley and Shelton Benjamin emerged, titles on their shoulders, and stepped inside the ring to intercept the former world champion. Lashley demanded MJF return the business card, and, in front of a compliant Benjamin and a shocked MVP, tore MJF's Syndicate invitation in half.

MJF attempted to confront Lashley, and Lashley silently brandished a fist in response. MVP intervened, and reassured MJF that the two parties were "cool." Commentary noted the dissent within the hugely successful Hurt Syndicate as MJF left the ring.

The night's woes did not stop, as the tag team champions were quickly confronted by Big Bill and Bryan Keith of the Learning Tree, who were eager to challenge Lashley and Benjamin for the titles. While MVP soundly rejected their challenge, it appears as if the Hurt Syndicate will be handling both an MJF and Learning Tree storyline in the coming weeks.