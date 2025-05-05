Vince McMahon's Doctor Files Suit Against Janel Grant's Attorney

Since 2024, Vince McMahon has been the target of a lawsuit filed against him by Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, who has alleged that McMahon coerced her into a sexual relationship whilst also sexually trafficking her in and around WWE. Grant has been represented by Ann Callis from the start, but will now face charges of her own, as it's been reported that Peak Wellness Inc. doctor, Dr. Carlon M. Colker, has now filed a lawsuit against Callis for public statements she made.

According to a report from PWInsider, Colker is suing Callis for falsely linking him to unethical medical practices in connection with Grant's lawsuit against McMahon and John Laurinaitis. In a 41-page complaint, Colker alleges that Callis defamed him through both a press release as well as a YouTube conference. Additionally, it's been alleged that Callis received and ignored medical records that disproved her claims, and according to the lawsuit, the defamatory remarks were made outside of legal proceedings, and therefore not protected by litigation privilege.

The lawsuit states that, as evidenced in the medical records, at no point was Grant forced to undergo intravenous infusions, administered or directed to take unknown substances by way of intravenous route, orally or other wise, directed to take unlabeled drugs, administer any injections by Colker, nor report any adverse effects related to her treatments. The lawsuit lastly seeks compensatory and punitive damages, asserting that Callis acted with malice and knowingly spread falsehoods, while her law firm, Holland Law, is also accused of failing to supervise and prevent Callis' actions.