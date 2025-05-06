Sheamus Returns On WWE Raw, Ends Post-Royal Rumble Absence With Singles Win

Sheamus returned for his first televised match since the Royal Rumble during "WWE Raw.

The "Celtic Warrior" appeared as the ninth entrant of the Rumble, lasting over 15 minutes before being eliminated by the 16th entrant Roman Reigns. Since then, he worked "Road to WrestleMania" live shows on the European tour in March, challenging Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. But it took almost two months for him to make his return on "Raw," emerging as the surprise opponent for Austin Theory and getting his first win since the beginning of the year.

The bout itself saw Sheamus come out strong, delivering an Irish Curse backbreaker and cinching in the Cloverleaf submission. Theory fought back briefly, but he was caught on the ropes by Sheamus before being maneuvered into White Noise from the middle rope to the canvas, following up with Ten Beats of the Bodhran and a cued-up Brogue Kick for the pinfall.

Prior to his absence and over the past few years, Sheamus has made it his mission to capture the Intercontinental Championship – the one title he has yet to get his hands on. He unsuccessfully challenged Breakker for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event in January, but he has yet to face the current holder of the title, Dominik Mysterio.