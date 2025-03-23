Sheamus Returns To Action For First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble At Belfast Live Event

As WWE's European tour rolls on, so do Sheamus' attempts at capturing the Intercontinental Championship.

Last night, WWE returned to Belfast, Northern Ireland for a live event, with Cody Rhodes successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa in a main event Steel Cage Match. Elsewhere, "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus challenged Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker in what he promised to be another "banger."

"The boy is back in town," Sheamus wrote on X alongside a video of his match entrance. Prior to this, fans last saw Sheamus in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble in which he spent over 15 minutes competing. If he had won the Royal Rumble, Sheamus intended to pursue Breakker and his Intercontinental Championship once again as that title is the only one he needs to become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. Unfortunately for Sheamus, his hopes were dashed by his elimination at the hands of Roman Reigns.

Sheamus has challenged Breakker on three previous occasions, including WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in San Antonio. In all four cases, Breakker retained. Last week, Breakker successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor as well, specifically on "WWE Raw" in Brussels.

Through their losses to Breakker and Ireland roots, Sheamus and Balor have seemingly bonded, with Sheamus writing, "A Sheamus [vs.] Balor feud would feed generations, even tho I love the lad. Thank you #WWEBelfast." Along with this caption came a photograph of Sheamus and Balor smiling, while each held a glass of beer in their hands.