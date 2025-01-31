Sheamus Names WWE Title He'll Chase If He Wins 2025 Royal Rumble

Since returning from injury last April, Sheamus has set his sights on obtaining the one title he has been unable to capture throughout his WWE career, the Intercontinental Championship. "The Celtic Warrior" has accomplished nearly every major accolade in WWE, but his inability to win the Intercontinental Title has prevented him from becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Ahead of the Royal Rumble this weekend, Sheamus revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" that if he emerges victorious and becomes a two-time Rumble winner, he will be challenging for the Intercontinental Championship.

"29 other men in that match, if they win are going to go after like Cody or GUNTHER but if I win that match, I'm going right back after Bron Breakker ... people say it's an IC curse, but that title is the one thing I need to be complete and become WWE's first ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. There's Grand Slam Champions, and then there's the Ultimate Grand Slam Champion, and that's what I want after 17 years with the company."

Being a Grand Slam Champion means a superstar has been WWE Champion, WWE Tag Team Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and United States Champion. However, in order to become an Ultimate Grand Slam Champion, a wrestler also needs to have won the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and King of the Ring, which Sheamus has accomplished. "The Great White" also reflected on his Saturday Night's Main Event Intercontinental Championship match with Breakker last weekend, explaining he was devastated by the loss, especially since he believed his Brogue Kick on Breakker would finally secure the title.

