Sheamus recently spoke with Graham ‘GSM’ Matthews for FanSided Daily DDT ahead of the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. The Celtic Warrior is a former winner, having achieved that goal in 2012. He admitted that it was an incredible honor as he loved the event growing up.

“Sometimes it feels like more than 10 years, and sometimes it feels like less. I can’t explain how it works,” he added. “But it was an incredible experience for me, the Rumble was one of my favorite PPVs as a kid growing up. Obviously, we’ve had a lot of World Champions and Universal Champions, but very few people can say they’ve had the honor of winning the Royal Rumble. For me to win that in ‘12 was incredible.”

Sheamus eliminated Chris Jericho to win the match in 2012, and he admitted a lot of people were hoping for the AEW star to win. However, the WWE Superstar felt the finish was strong, featuring a lot of false eliminations.

“I know a lot of people were upset because a lot of people were hoping Jericho was going to do it in ‘12. Probably even Jericho himself. But it was definitely up there as one of the biggest achievements of my career. I was lucky enough when me and Chris were in there, we had a lot of time, especially at the end. We created a lot of false eliminations between us so that really gripped a lot of people, it was a lot of fun.”

While wrestling fans likely remember Sheamus winning the match, he revealed the day started with an injury. The Celtic Warrior had a sty in his eye when he woke up. This was something that he had to try and sort out before the bell rang.

“The morning of I woke up with a sty, so my eye was down like this,” he explained. “The first four hours I was running around with a hot rag trying to burst the sty. I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m about to win the Royal Rumble, probably the biggest thing that I’ve done in WWE, and I can barely see out of my left eye, or right eye,’ I couldn’t remember which one it was because I had a sty in it. This is my life to a tee.”

