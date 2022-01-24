During the recent Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. The show is known for surprise appearances, and he has been one of those in the past. However, that will not be happening for the 2022 match.

“I have to this point, not received an invitation. My thing is, I always look for the invitation, I am always checking the mail, but I am not one seeking out being in the Rumble or anything like that. I don’t have any itch. If I would have received an invitation for the Rumble, I would have prepared for it.

“I may already be prepared, but I would have been ready for it. I would have shined. But no, I am not going to be in the Rumble, I am going to be there doing my job, talking about it. Making sure these guys get shined, make sure I put them over real nice, but that’s about as far as it’s going to go.”

Booker T spoke about how WWE kept him as a surprise for the 2011 Royal Rumble match. The Hall Of Famer also noted that he went pretty much directly from TNA at the time.

“They brought me over from the hotel late,” he revealed. “They got me in there, big pop, the boys loved it, the fans loved it, I loved it. I think that’s one of the only times I was held in secret. Especially coming from TNA. Because I came pretty much directly from TNA to the Rumble.”

Booker T also stated that TNA had tried to keep him under contract for a little longer at the time. He also revealed that he and Kevin Nash shared a conversation about the situation.

“I remember, maybe a week before the Rumble they were announcing in TNA that the Main Event Mafia was coming back,” he said. “They were reforming the Main Event Mafia. I’m like, ‘what the hell are they talking about?’ They offered me like a three-month contract, and I was like, ‘guys, do you know how old my kids are? Do you know how fast three months goes? No way on that.’

“I already knew I was going to be leaving the company, and I got the offer to actually be in the Rumble. I remember Kevin Nash calling me and he goes, ‘hey Book, what are you going to do?’ And I go, ‘I’m going to be in the Rumble,’ and he goes, ‘me too, bro.’ And we showed up at the Rumble.”

