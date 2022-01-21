During the recent Hall Of Fame podcast Booker T spoke about fans who have complained that Lita is taking a spot in the Royal Rumble. The former World Champion stated he would choose his fellow legend ahead of a younger star due to the fact she’s more relevant.

“The thing is if there is a spot open and there was two people available, and one of them was one of the young talents on the roster and the other talent was Lita, I’m taking Lita,” he said.”Because that young gal has got plenty more years to actually build herself up to actually make it to that point to actually make an impact by stepping into that Rumble, opposed to just being in the Rumble.

“We know what Lita brings to the table and that’s eyes. Even though a lot of those eyes will be are going to be eyes from the past. But a lot of those eyes from the past make up a lot of eyes on the show. So, me personally, someone saying something like, ‘Lita should not be in the Royal Rumble because she’s taking a spot from one of the other 30 women.’

“That’s the second part, taking a spot from one of the other 30 relative women that’s going to be in the Rumble. That’s the point right there, relative, that’s the question to me. I want somebody that’s going to be in it that’s relevant to being in there. Opposed to someone just being in there.”

Charlotte Flair is also going to be competing in the Rumble, despite the fact she’s SmackDown Women’s Champion. Booker T addressed that decision, pointing out that there isn’t anybody for her to actually face. He believes that’s because the women’s division needs to be rebuilt.

“Just think about it for a second, if you was booking that Rumble, who would you put Charlotte against, that’s the question. Sasha, she’s out for 4-6 weeks, Becky is in a program,” he added. “You could throw Naomi in there, but what do you throw Noami in there for, just to have a match? You find Bianca Belair and say, ‘maybe we throw her in there? But does she win, or does she lose?’

“I think we are in a situation right now like we talked about a couple of weeks ago on the show. a lot of the ladies, man, they’ve fallen off. Due to pregnancy, injury, whatever it may be. The WWE women’s locker room was not even a question a year and a half, two years ago. As far as would we have had an opponent for Charlotte Flair at this time. I don’t think it would have been a problem back then.

“But now, I think you have to wonder if you put her on the card, who do you put her against, and then why did you put her against that person? And then what do we do in that match to try to keep that person over? Then we know what we have to do with Charlotte. I think we’ve got to figure out how we build that female roster up again, and make it as relevant as it was a couple of years ago.”

Booker T made his thoughts on Charlotte Flair as a performer clear. He believes she’s one of the best in the world. The Hall Of Famer also thinks the forbidden door might be the way to go for her future opponents.

“All the ladies around the world in the business, Charlotte Flair, she ranks up there with the best of them. She really does,” Booker T said. “So to put someone in the ring with her, you have to have someone in the ring that’s believable.

“Perhaps that’s where the forbidden door opens, if Charlotte Flair was to step into the ring. If that forbidden door was open to where one of these Japanese stars was to show up at the Rumble just to challenge Charlotte Flair. To me, that’s money. I think that’s where we are going to have to try to go in the future in order to get our talent in the company to a place where we want them to be.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]