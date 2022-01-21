Leading into AEW’s Rampage live taping in Washington, DC on January 21, 2022, AEW World Champion, Hangman Page, joined Good Morning Washington via video call.

Host, Britt Waters, who attended the first AEW Dynamite in DC, asked Hangman who his dream opponent would be to defend his AEW World Championship against.

“Oh, man. I guess I’ve already had a couple of them now with Bryan Danielson, that would be one of them. Man, a lot, so many people on the AEW roster that I look forward to getting the chance, should they earn it, to wrestle them.”

Hangman Page recently defended his AEW World Title against Bryan Danielson on two separate occasions. The first was a 60-minute time limit draw in December 2021 and resulted in a rematch a few weeks later on the first Dynamite of 2022. Page was asked what it was like to work with Bryan and what he learned from him.

“You know, working with guys like Bryan, they, especially when you’re wrestling against them for an hour, they can bring out a lot of you that you maybe didn’t know you had in you,” Adam Page explained. “I didn’t know that I could wrestle for an hour. I’d maybe had a match that was thirty minutes before, but an hour, damn, that’s a long time to do anything. I didn’t know I was capable of doing it, so I think getting to do something like that, just reaffirms to yourself the success that you’ve had.”

One big question that host Britt Waters had was whether or not Adam Page was busy next Saturday and if he would be popping up at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble WWE event. Page jokingly stated to not “rule him out.”

“Erm, no, probably won’t be in the Royal Rumble,” Page revealed. “Don’t rule me out, but probably not. I like to keep my Saturdays open to be with family instead.”

