As noted earlier, Hangman Page was the “joker” in the Casino Ladder Match on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

The returning Page won the match to earn himself a future shot at AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Page was asked when he plans to challenge Omega for the top prize in AEW. Page said he wasn’t sure of the time, but the time right now was to celebrate with a drink! Page explained his absence from AEW TV, and that he was away due to the birth of his child.

When asked if he plans to align himself with Dark Order to overcome Adam Cole, Omega & The Elite, Page said he wasn’t prepared to answer so many questions just yet. Page said he’ll eventually have to talk with Dark Order and come up with some words for others in the company, but for now he’s gonna have another drink.

Wrestling Twitter has been abuzz since Page’s return to AEW TV. CM Punk and several members of The Dark Order tweeted their reactions. The tweets can be seen below.