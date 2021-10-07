Hangman Page was the “joker” in the Casino Ladder Match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. His most recent match was in late July at Fight for the Fallen. He had been away for the birth of his child.

The match also featured Jon Moxley, PAC, Andrade El Idolo, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, and Matt Hardy.

Page won the match after battling Moxley on the ladder and earned himself a future shot at the AEW World Championship. The current champion is Kenny Omega, no word on when the title match will take place.

After his victory, Tony Schiavone spoke with Page backstage. The big winner was asked when he was going to face Omega. Page wasn’t sure of the time, but the time right now was to celebrate and have a drink! Page said he’s been away because he’s now a daddy and shows Tony a photo of his kid.

Tony mentions to Page about Adam Cole showing up to AEW and wonders if Dark Order will be there to watch his back with The Elite lurking around? Page says that’s a lot of questions for a guy who just returned to work. He’ll eventually have to talk with Dark Order and come up with some words for others in the company, but for now he’s gonna have another drink.

Be sure to check out our results of tonight’s show!

Below are highlights from the match:

.@AndradeElIdolo could have grabbed the chip, but decides to DESTROY @BASTARDPAC – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/KaEI6hGwiT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021

.@LanceHoyt makes sure @orangecassidy is freshly squeezed – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/90hlzywtnK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021

It's time for some Cowboy Sh!t…@theAdamPage is #TheJoker in the #CasinoLadderMatch – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/mkWbVaEQzM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021

Spine first goes @AndradeElIdolo – Tune in to @tntdrama NOW for the #AEWDynamite 2 Year Anniversary Show LIVE! pic.twitter.com/sT67pzj7io — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2021