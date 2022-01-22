Two top WWE NXT talents will be brought in for Royal Rumble weekend, according to PWinsider.

Current NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Gunther, formerly known as WALTER, are scheduled to be present in St. Louis during next Saturday’s event. There’s no confirmation quite yet if they will be in the Rumble match or used in some other capacity.

Earlier this month at NXT New Year’s Evil, Bron Breakker defeated Tomasso Ciampa to win his first Championship in WWE — the NXT World Title. He has been receiving universal praise for his quick growth through WWE by both industry professionals and fans online.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Breakker commented on the potential of him appearing in this year’s Royal Rumble match.

“If the opportunity presents itself, I’m going,” he said. “That’d be awesome. I’d love to have that opportunity, it’d be freakin’ nuts. I hope it happens.”

Gunther, recently receiving a name change from WALTER, was a mainstay in NXT UK for years. He quickly reached the top of the mountain in the brand by defeating Pete Dunne to become the NXT World Champion, a title he held for a historic 870 days before losing it to current champion, Ilja Dragunov.

You can see the full card for Saturday’s Royal Rumble event below:

30-MAN ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, 15 Superstars TBA

30-WOMAN ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, 9 participants TBA

WWE TITLE MATCH

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE UNIVERSAL TITLE MATCH

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (c)SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are banned from ringside.

RAW WOMEN’S TITLE MATCH

Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

MIXED TAG TEAM MATCH

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

Stay tuned for further updates on the WWE Royal Rumble.

