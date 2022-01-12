– New WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker has received his custom side plates. Breakker, who won the strap from Tommaso Ciampa at NXT New Year’s Evil last week, will appear on tonight’s show as the era of Breakker officially kicks off.

Below is video of Breakker’s custom side plates being installed:

– Grayson Waller visited the former ECW Arena, now known as the 2300 Arena, before leaving Philadelphia earlier today. Waller was in town for last night’s RAW from Philly, where he attacked AJ Styles during his match with Austin Theory to cause the disqualification.

Waller took a selfie video, seen below, outside of the legendary venue but called it a dump and insulted those who have worked the arena in the past. Waller also said AJ will have a lot in common with ECW after they’re finished because AJ will be nothing but a distant memory.

Waller vs. Styles will take place during tonight’s NXT episode. AJ tweeted on the match and what happened on RAW.

“Can’t knock the kid’s attempt to make a name for himself on #WWERaw but I will knock his teeth down his throat tonight on #WWENXT. The Phenomenal AJ Styles effect comes to @USA_Network tonight at 8pm ET,” AJ wrote.

Below is Waller’s video from Philly, along with the full tweet from AJ:

Can’t knock the kid’s attempt to make a name for himself on #WWERaw but I will knock his teeth down his throat tonight on #WWENXT. The Phenomenal AJ Styles effect comes to @USA_Network tonight at 8pm ET. https://t.co/UBfVAYeh2T — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) January 11, 2022

