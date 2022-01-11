During the latest episode of the WWE After the Bell Podcast with Corey Graves, the New NXT Champion Bron Breakker joined to talk about his title win at NXT New Years Evil over Tommaso Ciampa.

Outside of the big win, one of the most memorable moments on the night was post-match when Breakker’s father, Rick Steiner, joined him in the ring to celebrate his title win. Bron Breakker spoke about his celebration with his father and what that moment meant to him.

“That’s the first time my dad’s seen me wrestle,” Breakker said. “It was cool, man. Just to see him and my brother in the front row, my dad has high expectations for me. There’s a high bar and I’ve got big shoes to fill in terms of what he and my uncle did for me. It’s cool man, it was cool to be a part of that, it was an emotional rollercoaster and I’m glad he was able to come down and share that with me.”

As someone who has stated he’d love for his family to be apart of his WWE career, Breakker spoke about the reason why he pays homage to his father and uncle, Scott Steiner. The 24-year-old spoke about his attire and how important it is for him to be a unique throwback.

“There’s a couple of things that I do that my dad and uncle both did back in the day, and there’s a reason for that,” Breakker mentioned. “I’m not just doing it just because it’s their stuff and I want to use it. It’s more about me preserving things they’ve done back in the day and I think it’s cool that I can do both, take things from both of them and implement them into my arsenal. The singlets that I wear represent my family and no one does that anymore. Big E wears a singlet but the style that I do is from the 80s, man, nobody does it anymore.”

The host of the show Corey Graves closed the conversation by making a bold prediction for this year involving Bron Breakker. The RAW Commentator praised Breakker and believes the immediate future is very bright for the new NXT Champion.

“I predict Bron Breakker is Intercontinental Champion by June,” Graves said. “Intercontinental Champion, if not more, by June. I will say, just to cover my own you know what, I look at the Intercontinental Champion and the United States Championship as kind of that same level. I know enough about this place, I know enough about this business and I think it’s been a long time since we’ve seen someone like Bron Breakker.

“Someone who is no-nonsense, no bs, no frills, just smash mouth with a smart personality, with a demeanor. A dude who just wants to put in the work and pay respect and be great and make a name for himself while paying homage to the past, that’s a special combination that’s few and far between. Maybe I’m getting ahead of myself by saying June, but that’s how big I think this dude can be in this business.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE After the Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

