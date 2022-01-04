Bron Breakker spoke with Sporting News, and he discussed tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil show. In the main event, he will challenge Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship. Bron promises that fans will see a more polished version of himself in the ring.

“I think we are going to see a more polished Bron Breakker this time around. I’m not going to make the same mistakes that I made before,” he said. (h/t to Sporting News) “Kudos to him because he exposed me as being inexperienced, as he said he would. I know what he’s about and how tough he is.

“I know that I’m up against the best in the business, and I’m up for the challenge. It’s going to be a hard-hitting battle. I’m not going to make the same mistakes I made the first time, and it’s going to be a war.”

When it comes to the opportunity ahead of him, Bron Breakker spoke about the pressure on him. He admits that has always been there for him due to Rick Steiner being his father. However, Bron feels he just has to go and live up to those expectations.

“I have briefly here and there,” he said about asking Rick for advice. “They have high expectations for me, and I’ve always had high expectations for just being Rick Steiner’s son in all sports. I’ve always had that, so it’s really nothing new. I got to just go live up to the expectations and perform.”

When it comes to his family, fans have wanted to see them all work together at some point. Bron Breakker admitted that it would be great to see both Rick and Scott Steiner. He says they’re watching him and the product.

“I have. It would be great for both of them to be a part of my career at some point,” Breakker added. “Who knows? I have no idea. But it would be a cool moment for me because neither of them have seen me wrestle in person. They’ve watched it on TV. Maybe down the line, they can be part of something with me. I don’t know.”

