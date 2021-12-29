WWE NXT 2.0 star Bron Breakker sat down with Yahoo Sports to talk about his short but eventful career thus far. There has been a lot of hype surrounding Breakker due to his youth, ability, and family pedigree. The young star chooses not to pay attention much to the hype. Instead, Breakker is more focused on making his family proud.

“I don’t really pay attention to the noise,” Breakker said. “I don’t get a big head or read too much into the hype. I have had high expectations my whole life in athletics, being Rick Steiner’s son, I have had to live up to that my whole life so it’s really nothing new.

“Sure, the stakes are higher now because this is the profession my family was in and they laid the groundwork for me years ago, but I just want to make my family proud, make this company proud.”

Bron Breakker is, as he said, the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner and the nephew of former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner. Breakker is determined to live up to their legacy while also carving out a path of his own along the way.

“As far as me standing on my own, everybody knows who my dad and uncle are and what they did in their careers,” Breakker said of his family. “It’s no secret. I feel like I am making a name for myself separate from all of that and building something here that stands on its own.”

Bron Breakker will challenge for the NXT World Championship once again at NXT New Year’s Evil, taking Tomasso Ciampa.