The legendary Rick Steiner watched from ringside as his son Bron Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa for the WWE NXT Title in the main event of tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil event.

As seen in the photos and videos below, Steiner cheered his son on throughout the match, and then joined him in the ring for the post-match celebration after NXT went off the air.

Steiner was also greeted by Ciampa after the match. While Steiner was still in the crowd, Ciampa went over and shared a moment of respect with the former World Tag Team Champion, former WCW World Television Champion and former WCW United States Champion.

Breakker had noted in previous interviews that his father was supposed to be in the crowd for his first title match against Ciampa, back at Halloween Havoc in October, but he wasn’t there. There was no sign of Breakker’s legendary uncle, Scott Steiner, at tonight’s show.

For those who missed it, you can click here for photos and videos from the NXT New Year’s Evil main event. Below are several shots of father and son at the show:

Bron Breakker wins with Rick Steiner in the background cheering ❤️ #wwenxt #NewYearsEvil pic.twitter.com/5n9bz3SMLU — Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) January 5, 2022

Rick Steiner embraced his son, Bron Breakker, after the match pic.twitter.com/pKjc5EXkts — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 5, 2022

Rick Steiner comes to the ring to celebrate with Bron Breakker! #wwenxt #NewYearsEvil pic.twitter.com/3TL0E93LvP — Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) January 5, 2022

Rick Steiner comes to the ring to celebrate with Bron Breakker! #NXTNYE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ODdj0O5IS3 — Lorenzo Dozier / Team Awesome (@TeamAwesome418) January 5, 2022

Rick Steiner celebrates with Bron Breakker pic.twitter.com/RDRsVJEppC — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 5, 2022

Tommaso Ciampa went and shook Rick Steiner's hand after Bron Breakker won. What a pro pic.twitter.com/OzjroTRnOD — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 5, 2022

