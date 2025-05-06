Logan Paul Attacks Jey Uso After WWE Raw Goes Off The Air Following World Title Match

During the main event of "WWE Raw", Jey Uso faced Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins nearly defeated him with a Falcon Arrow and a Curb Stomp, but Uso kicked out. Breakker got involved by spearing him. Luckily for him, Sami Zayn and CM Punk were there to make the save, allowing Uso to retain his title via the match ending in a no contest.

After the show ended, WWE posted a video to their social media of Uso walking around the ring to high five fans. A hooded person decked him and sent the champion to the floor. The assailant removed their hoodie to reveal their identity; Logan Paul. Zayn checked out his friend as Paul ran away laughing. Zayn jumped on top of the barricade and Punk came over. Paul Levesque posted on X "the show never ends."

Paul challenged Uso for his title last week and the champion responded with a superkick. As of now, Uso doesn't have a match for "Backlash".