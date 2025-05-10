Triple H Opens Up About Training Floyd Mayweather For WWE WrestleMania 24 Match

17 years ago at WrestleMania 24, former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather defeated The Big Show in a No Holds Barred match, continuing the tradition of pro athletes having a massive impact at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All." Before a celebrity steps foot inside a WWE ring for the first time, they are usually trained by current or former wrestlers in order to prepare for their initial match. For Mayweather, he had the opportunity to be trained by WWE CCO Triple H, who described on "Flagrant" that his sessions with the boxer were very unique.

"He would show up with this massive entourage, everybody hooting and hollering and just crazy and all that stuff, we'd talk for a little bit and then he'd be like "Alright you want to get down to work?" And I'd be like "Yeah." And he'd whistle or something and he'd be like "Alright business, everybody out." And everybody would stop talking ... everybody else would get out of the room and he was laser focused."

"The Game" then recalled having to travel to Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania, but when he returned he was given the chance to work with Mayweather again, and he was stunned that the former boxer remembered everything he had learned from their first session together. Triple H then revealed that Mayweather had been a WWE fan growing up, and applied the art of building a character to his own boxing career.

"That's where the whole "Money Mayweather" thing came from. He had that conversation with me about, look I knew "Pretty Boy Floyd" was only going to get so far, you can make the argument that I was the greatest boxer, but the real argument is, what's the greatest box office? And how do you make that, I need to create a character."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Flagrant" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.