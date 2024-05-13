Shane Helms Gets Candid About Training Logan Paul In WWE

Logan Paul is one of the fastest-rising WWE stars in recent memory, winning the United States Championship with just seven matches under his belt, but he couldn't have done it without Shane "Hurricane" Helms, a WWE legend and backstage producer. Helms recently spoke about being the one to train Paul since "day one" on the "Behind the Turnbuckle" podcast, describing training the part-time boxer as "incredible." Helms said he initially thought he'd be training Paul as a one-off for his first match, where he teamed alongside the Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

"I just kind of thought that was going to be it, but he's invested," Helms said. "This dude wants to do this. So he signed an actual talent contract and all that. He puts in the work. I have to put in the work because I'm there for all the training sessions, but man, this is somebody that wants it. He listens. If the people that I have trained in my career, if they all listened as half as good as Logan, my job would have been a lot easier. He absorbs it."

Helms claimed he's on the phone with Paul all the time and gives the younger talent assignments to watch at least 30 minutes of wrestling a week so they can break things down and discuss together. Helms said he can't ask for anything more from a talent.

Paul's next match comes in less than two weeks in Saudi Arabia, where he will challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at King & Queen of the Ring, possibly putting his United States belt on the line, as well.

