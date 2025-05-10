CM Punk Explains His 'Hockey Mentality' Approach To WWE

Throughout his WWE career, CM Punk has never shied away from voicing his love for hockey, specifically his fandom of the Chicago Blackhawks. Since returning to the promotion in 2023, Punk has continued to use hockey to build relationships with talent like backstage reporter Jackie Redmond, who works for the NHL Network, and has been given the privilege to meet hall of fame players during WWE tapings, such as former Florida Panthers Goaltender Roberto Luongo. That said, Punk uses hockey for more than just connections, as he told Tudum by Netflix that he applies the mindset of the sport to his current role in WWE.

"I don't like being selfish, I adopt more of a hockey mentality — it's not about the name on the back of the jersey, it's about the logo on the front," he says. "I'm surrounded by so many talented people. I'm fortunate to have been able to do things at a very high level, and I think it's important to always reach back and bring people with you."

Punk continued to explain that if specific WWE stars are struggling to connect with the audience, he will make it a priority to "talk about them all day," especially for those he believes have potential. Additionally, the 46-year-old spoke about his disliking for singing his own praises, despite many fans thinking otherwise.

"I hate talking about myself, contrary to popular belief. I'm way too self-deprecating to tell you about all the things I've done ... it goes against every single grain and fiber of logic for pro wrestlers," he said. "I got 'Best in the World' on my shirt, but I'm more inclined to try to lift everybody else up." Although he doesn't love to bring attention to himself, Punk definitely understands his importance to the wrestling business. "I'm one of one ... It's not easy for me to sit here and tell you I'm a Superstar, but there's nobody like me."

